Acting Jinja district NRM chairperson William Kaziba is dead

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The acting Jinja District National Resistance Movement-NRM chairperson, William Kato Kaziba is dead. He was pronounced dead on Tuesday night after battling an undisclosed illness.

Kato is reported to have broken down while at his home in Igombe village in Buwenge town council. He was rushed to Nile International hospital where he was pronounced dead. One of his brothers told URN on condition of anonymity that the family has not received a conclusive report on the cause of death.

He however explains that Kato collapsed in his seat while watching news at 10:00pm on Tuesday night. “We are not aware of his past health history and whether he has been battling any non-communicable diseases. We are still waiting for a death certificate before deriving an official statement detailing his final moments on earth,” he said.

Politicians in Jinja have eulogized Kato as a dependable politician, who selflessly served his party without expecting any reward in return. Daudi Migereko, the former Butembe county MP who currently serves as the Uganda Tourism Board-UTB chairperson, says that Kato has been a committed leader and dedicated team player, whose good service shall be missed by the NRM fraternity and his family.

Kagoma North county MP, Alex Kintu describes Kato as an exceptional hardworking leader, who has fostered the nurturing and preaching of the NRM ideology and achievements amongst the youthful population in Jinja district.

URN