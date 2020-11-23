Acholi religious leaders concerned over election violence

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Religious leaders in Northern Uganda under their umbrella body, Acholi Religious Leaders Peace Initiative (ARLPI) are concerned about cases of electoral and political violence during the campaigns.

The Archbishop of the Gulu Archdiocese John Baptist Odama, also the Chairperson of ARLPI says that since the campaigns officially started, there has been a spike in politically motivated violence targeting opposition politicians, human rights activists and journalists.

Odama called on the authorities in uniform to uphold Uganda’s Constitution and all relevant laws in agitating for a free and fair election.

He said that all candidates and citizens should be offered equal treatment irrespective of their political affiliation.

Archbishop Odama was speaking during a week long peace promotion tour aimed at curtailing electoral and political violence in the Acholi Sub Region.

The Acholi District Muslim Khadi Sheikh Musa Khelil castigated the Electoral Commission for abandoning its mandate. He says that the EC has looked on as opposition politicians and innocent Ugandans are being harassed by the security personnel.

Sheikh Khelil asked the commission to fulfill their obligation and guarantee the rights of all eligible Ugandans to participate in free and fair elections.

URN