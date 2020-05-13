Acholi MPs silence on controversial COVID-19 funding irks electorate

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Voters in Acholi sub-region have expressed disappointment with their members of Parliament who have remained silent on the controversial 20 million Shillings they received as facilitation for activities to control the spread of coronavirus disease.

The funding was given to legislators as part of the supplementary budget of 304 billion Shillings tabled by the ministry of finance in response to the outbreak of coronavirus disease. But there is controversy on why individual members of parliament were facilitated without clarity on the activities they would be involved in when the county is under a lockdown.

The High Court in Kampala directed all Members of Parliament to refund money deposited on their personal accounts. But prior to the court decision, President Yoweri Museveni had condemned MPs for seeking to divert Ugandans from the current war against coronavirus by taking a share of the money.

Amid the controversy, the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga advised that Members of Parliament will be incorporated on the district COVID-19 task forces where they are expected to spend the shs 20 million advanced to them. The MPs were also advised to spend the money advanced by the Parliamentary Commission for interventions meant to support the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic in their respective districts.

However, only a handful of members have returned the money. They include the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah (Omoro County), Samuel Odonga Otto (Aruu South), Catherine Lamwaka (Omoro district), Reagan Okumu (Aswa County) and Tochi County MP Peter Okot. All the other legislators have remained silent with no communication of intent to return the money or not.

Listed among the silent is Gulu Woman MP Betty Aol Ochan, Gulu Municipality MP Leandro Komakech, Aruu North MP Lucy Acan, Agago North MP Morris Ogenga Latigo, Agago Woman MP Franca Judith Akello, Lamwo Woman MP Molly Lanyero, Lamwo County MP Hillary Onek and Kilak County MP Anthony Akol.

The others are Simon Oyet (Nwoya) Henry Okello Oryem (Chua County), Polly Phillip Okin Ojara (Chua West), Margaret Odwar Lamwaka (Kitgum district) and Edward Otto Makmot (Agago South).

Stella Kijange, the founder of Equal Empowerment Network, a rights advocacy organization in Nwoya district argues that the MPs moral standing remains questionable if they cannot return the money to the source nor hand it over to their district taskforce. The same was emphasized by Charles Ocaya, a resident of Kitgum district.

Innocent Amony, a radio presenter in Gulu explains that MPs are continuing to error and corrode the confidence of the citizens by allocating money to themselves instead influencing the national budget in priority areas like health.

Robert Larubi, another concerned citizen in Omoro district argues that continuous silence by the legislators even after receiving guidelines from the court and Ministry of Finance shows how they are stealing from the taxpayers.

Rev. Father Charles Onen of Holy Rosary Catholic Parish Church in Gulu Municipality says that the country has become dented by corrupt leaders who champion their selfish interests to enrich themselves with public resources.

Meanwhile, rights activist John Bosco Uhuru intimates that MPs have shown greed for money instead of sacrificing their resources to help the country to fight the pandemic.

However, Lilly Adong, the Woman MP for Nwoya district also the Vice-chairperson of 25-member Acholi Parliamentary Group (APG) disputed the alleged silence saying the conflicting guidelines from the centres of power for the utilization of the money has confused several MPs.

******

URN