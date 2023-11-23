Acholi MPs demand release of 4 arrested for rallying againt Balaalo

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Acholi Parliamentary Group (APG) has demanded the unconditional release of four civilians who were arrested by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) for rallying residents to evict Balaalo herdsmen.

The four, all residents of Palaro Sub-County in Gulu District were reportedly arrested on Wednesday while using a public address system to rally locals in the area to evict the Balaalo.

Two of those arrested have been identified as Betty Ocwee and Francis Okello. The two others whose names were not available by the time of filing the story are said to be a driver of the vehicle carrying the public address system as well as the operator of the public address system.

Fourth Infantry Division Spokesperson Maj. Telesphor Turyamumanya acknowledged the arrest of the four, saying they were trespassing on private land and destroying the fences of compliant Balaalo cattle owners. Maj. Telesphor said the four are at the police and will be produced before the court.

Betty Aol Ocan, the Gulu district Woman Member of Parliament, however says that their attempts to locate the four were futile because they are neither at the Gulu Central Police Station nor the 4th Division Barracks.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday morning, Aol condemned the arrest, saying it is illegal for civilians to be held by soldiers.

Aol said she is afraid that those arrested will be accused falsely, adding that APG is ready to implement the eviction of the cattle owners if the UPDF is not ready.

John Amos Okot, the Agago North Member of Parliament, who is also the Secretary General of APG, accused the UPDF of intimidation and harassment ahead of the eviction exercise, something he said is causing fear among the local population. Okot said the situation following the land question in Acholi is volatile and anyone involved in the matter should proceed with caution.

On November 3, President Yoweri Museveni gave the migrant cattle keepers who are occupying government land as well as private land without having installed fences, or water sources for their animals three weeks to leave northern Uganda. The deadline for this ultimatum is Friday, November 24th.

URN