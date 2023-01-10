Acholi MPs call for investigations into Kamdini bus accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Legislators from Acholi sub-region have tasked Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to summon the proprietor of Roblyn Coaches Ltd over an accident involving one of their buses that claimed the lives of 18 passengers.

A least 21 other passengers sustained severe injuries following the accident that occurred on Friday morning along Gulu Kampala Highway in Oyam District.

The bus, registration number UAT 259P, rammed into a stationery trailer at Adebe trading center while traveling to Kitgum from Kampala.

Gilbert Olanya, the Kilak South Member of Parliament says ever since the nasty incident, the bus company has resumed normal operation without the government establishing the clear cause of the accident.

While addressing the press on Monday in Gulu City, Olanya notes that there is a need by the government to summon the bus proprietors for a probe and auditing of their services and personnel before it resumes operation.

Olanya also notes that ever since the crash, the government hasn’t come out openly to support the victims unlike in other areas where the victims were financially supported.

Betty Aol Ocan, the Gulu City Woman Member of Parliament reiterated the need for the government to offer support to the families of the deceased and injured without bias of the region they come from.

She notes that whereas the country has a comprehensive traffic policy, the implementation of the policies by the various departments in the police and the Ministry of Transport is being dented by laxity.

Aol also cautioned public transport drivers to be vigilant and maintain professionalism to avoid endangering the lives of passengers.

The legislators under their umbrella body, the Acholi Parliamentary Group (APG) have also tasked the government to probe the mechanical condition of Roblyn Ltd buses citing that some are old and unworthy of road use.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga Regional Police Spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that the Police are still conducting investigations into the cause of the accident.

He however says a preliminary investigation shows the trailer had been packed in a non-gazetted parking space without any warning sign.

Okema added that one of the victims of the accident who had been rushed to St Mary’s Hospital Lacor in Gulu City succumbed to the injuries on Monday morning raising the death toll from the incident to 18.The deceased was identified as Nakigude Norine a resident of Masaka city.

According to Okema, the driver of the ill-fated bus remains at large.

*****

URN