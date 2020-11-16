Aceng to Museveni: Take your RDC with you

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was drama at Lira Golf Course on Sunday evening when the Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng asked president, Yoweri Museveni to take away the Lira Resident District Commissioner, Milton Odongo.

Museveni was meeting NRM youth delegates from Lango sub-region following their botched meeting on November 8th, 2020. All was well until Aceng was invited to welcome the president to address the meeting.

She seized the opportunity to express her discomfort, saying she had no hand in the cancellation of the earlier youth meeting with the president as claimed. Aceng told the president that instead of promoting NRM candidates, the leaders in Lango are pulling them and singled out Odongo.

Reports URN is yet to ascertain indicate that Odongo wrote to the office of the President recently accusing Sam Engola, the NRM Regional vice-chairperson for Northern Uganda and Aceng of promoting robbery in Lango.

He reportedly accused the duo of being the source of illegal guns being used by robbers in the sub-region. The drama escalated when president Museveni took to the stage and explained how managing people doesn’t require biology but rather ideology.

George Abdul, who recently denominated the Northern Uganda Youth parliamentary race acknowledged the claim that some party leaders in the region are supporting other opposition members instead of the party candidates.

He, however, castigated the manner in which, the minister brought out her concerns, saying that she could have presented the issue to party leaders behind closed doors.

But Boniface Okot, the Northern Regional Youth NRM parliamentary candidate concurred with Aceng arguing that the NRM party constitution, schedule (4) doesn’t allow party cadres to rally support against the official candidate.

During the meeting, President Museveni lectured the youth delegates on wealth creation. He also asked them to help government follow up, monitor and accordingly report to relevant authorities abuse of government programs and public funds by unscrupulous officials.

URN