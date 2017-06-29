Accountants examination board releases June 2017 results

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | The Public Accountants Examinations Board (PAEB) of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) has released the June 2017 examinations results showing decline in performance in comparison with the November 2016 results.

The examinations covered three courses – Accounting Technicians Diploma (ATD), Certified Tax Advisor (CTA) and Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (CPA-U).

While releasing the results on June 28 at a press briefing in Kampala, Prof Simeon Wanyama, a member of PAEB and ICPAU said that there were 286 candidates who sat for the ATD June exams compared to 313 candidates that sat in November 2016. The average pass rate for this category was 44.3% in June 2017 lower than 48.5% in November 2016.

For CTA, the number of candidates increased from 49 to 86 in June 2017 and November 2016 respectively. The pass rate for this course, which was its second sitting since it was started in 2016, was 42.2% lower than 57.3% in the period under review.

For CPA-U, there was 5, 498 candidates compared to 5, 144 in November 2016. The average pass rate was 35% compared to 43.6% in June 2017 and November 2016 respectively.

When asked to comment on the causes of decline in performance for all the courses, Wanyama said: “We do not have specific reasons for the decline in performance,” he said at the press conference. “You find out globally how CPA performance is…,” he added. “Our students have different challenges; many are working students and are engaged.”

Protazio Begumisa, the president of ICPAU said that a pass rate of over 40% is very good by all standards going by the amount and practical work involved in the three examined courses.

“We are privileged and happy to have results released on time,” he said, “We are happy with the quality of exams of our professional body,” he added.

While commenting on the general performance, the ICPAU Chief Executive Officer, Derick Nkajja said they aim to see behavior change amongst candidates and those yearning to do CPA.

“If you want to do something, do it with all your mental faculties,” he said.

Overall, officials said, there are 107 candidates who completed the CPA course compared to 182 in November 2016. Cumulatively, 2918 students have completed the CPA course.

Begumisa said the increase in number of candidates is a testimony that many people are appreciating the role of accountants in Uganda and want to be a part of them. Seven examination centres of Arua, Fort Portal, Gulu, Kampala, Mbale, Mbarara and Nkozi were venues for the candidates who spent almost a week (count from May 29) doing the exams.

Meanwhile, Begumisa said they have started publishing study materials which are compulsory for all students to buy at about US$14 (Shs 50, 000) a copy. The materials are aimed at facilitating students who have limited access to experienced lecturers during their study period.