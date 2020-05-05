Accountants boost government’s coronavirus fight with Shs 38million

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda has donated Shs 38.5million to the National COVID-19 Response Fund, it said on May 05.

The amount contributed was generously pooled from donations of members, students and staff of ICPAU, Kibbedi said. He said it is meant to buy Personal Protective Equipment for medical workers and frontline staff.

The handover of the cheque was done by CPA Frederick Kibbedi, the President of ICPAU, CPA Derick Nkajja, the Chief Executive Officer and ICPAU members CPA Gloria Wakooba and CPA Gervase Ndyanabo of Vision Group.

“As faithful citizens of our motherland Uganda, we are answering the call H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the President of the Republic of Uganda made to contribute to the National COVID-19 Fund in support of government efforts to defeat the pandemic,” CPA Kibbedi said.

He further said that efforts are underway to organize all practicing accountants to avail themselves for a period of one year to offer pro-bono services to small and medium enterprises in areas of understanding how to restructure their finances.

This would help beneficiaries to deal with the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Uganda had confirmed a total of 97 coronavirus cases by May 05, of which 55 patients have been treated and got recovered. No death case had been reported.

The President extended the country’s lockdown by 14 days starting May 4. He also directed that wearing of face masks in public be mandatory.