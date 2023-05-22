Accident involving four vehicles leaves six injured, trailer carrying beer overturns

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A tragic accident involving four vehicles in Nakasongola has left six people severely injured. The incident took place on Saturday evening around 5:00 pm at Namayonjo village in Nakasongola District along the Kampala-Gulu Highway.

According to Sam Twineamazima, the Acting Savannah Regional Police spokesperson, the vehicles involved in the accident were a Scania trailer registration number UAY 363R/UAD 089C, a Fuso Fighter with registration number UBF 993M, a Toyota Probox registration number UBG 573L, and a Toyota Hiace registration number UAR 565J.

“In the collision, six people sustained serious injuries,” Twineamazima stated in a press release. Preliminary investigations indicate that the Canter registration number UBF 359R, which was facing Kampala, experienced a mechanical problem. While the driver was inspecting the vehicle, the vehicle in front of it stopped to allow a trailer from the Gulu side to pass.

As a result, the Toyota Hiace, which was traveling towards Kampala, attempted to overtake the three stationary vehicles, leading to a collision with the trailer, pushing it backward. The Hiace then struck the Fuso, causing it to move backward.

The trailer lost control and hit the Probox, causing it to overturn. All the injured victims were promptly taken to Nakasongola Health Centre IV for medical treatment. Further investigations into the accident are currently underway.

