Abstaining from voting is sinful, Bishop warns Madi christians

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Christians in Madi and West Nile diocese have been urged to embrace peace during Christmas and the upcoming elections.

While delivering his sermon during the first service at Emmanuel Cathedral Mvara this morning, Charles Collins Andaku, the Bishop of Madi West Nile said Christians should go and vote and avoid violence.

“If you don’t go and vote and yet you are supposed to, it will be a sin, and I want all of you to ensure that you maintain your integrity and desist from violence,” said Bishop Andaku.

The Bishop also advised the Christians to continue fighting against the spread of Covid-19, by strictly adhering to the SOPs provided by the ministry of health and the government

According to some of the Christians who turned up to celebrate Christmas service at Emmanuel Cathedral Mvara, the Bishop’s message of peace is in line with the Christian virtues of welcoming Jesus Christ in to their hearts and homes.

However, due to the covid-19 pandemic, not more than 200 Christians were allowed to attend the Christmas Service inside the Cathedral.

********

URN