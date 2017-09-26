ABIRIGA: I was badly off

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga has confirmed photographs of him that have been circulating on social media are indeed genuine. The photographs showed him easing himself on a Kampala city road.

He told NBS TV that the picture “is hopeless”, and wondered why people are spreading the picture on social media.

” I was badly off and I wanted to urinate. Why are people spreading that picture on whatapp?” he told NBS TV as parliament got set to discuss an expected notice to present an “Age Limit” motion.

VIDEO: Abiriga on his viral picture urinating: I was badly off & I wanted to urinate. Why are people spreading that picture?” #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/BuDNSFygx8 — NBS Television (@nbstv) September 26, 2017

