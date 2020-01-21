Aber hospital plan to open training school for nurses

Lango, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities at St John the XXIII Hospital Aber have announced their plans of starting up a Training Institute for nurses with an emphasis on Competence Based Learning.

Commonly referred to by the locals as Atapara Hospital, Aber is determined to protect its patients through interpersonal relationships which is currently being wiped out by robotics and digital technologies.

Rev. Fr. Dr. Samuel Okori, the Medical Director of the Hospital says the hospital is in the planning phase of a Nurse Training School with special emphasis on problem oriented learning which he says is more effective than the traditional “frontal” teaching.

This method he says will contribute to the sustainability of high quality health care. Dr. Charles Tom Otim, the Hospital’s chairperson Board of Governors says the opening of the Nurse training school will contribute to the hospital’s specific goal of improving the Nursing care workforce.

If successfully opened, it will be the first Nurse Training School In Oyam District. However, Dr. Samuel Orochi Orach, the Executive Secretary at Uganda Catholic Medical Bureau (UCMB), Uganda Episcopal Conference advised the Hospital to take its development one step at a time.

The same Hospital is expected receive a Computed Tomography (CT) Scanner by end of next month.

Currently patients in Lango sub region have to cross to Acholi sub region or travel to Kampala to access services offered by the CT Scanner.

******

URN