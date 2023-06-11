Abbey Bagalana sets his eyes on Ivory Coast Open

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Ugandan Professional Golfer Abbey Bagalana has set his eyes on having a huge impact at the 23rd Ivory Coast Open due from June 18-24 at the President’s Golf Club in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast.

“I have set my eyes on winning this Open on the third attempt of trying,” Bagalana said. “I have been working on all aspects of my game, my tee shots, my approach shots and putting.”

Bagalana, made his debut in this tournament in 2021 making the cut and finishing 16th.

“At the moment am looking for sponsorship for the tournament and other tournaments that I have scheduled,” Bagalana added. “Am looking for sponsorship from any Airline company that help me achieve my goals on the course.”

The Uganda Golf Club based professional also intends to participate in the 25 Open De Kinshasa from 15-17 in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Bagalana is a member of Uganda Professional Golfers Association and also plays on the Kenya Safari Tour.