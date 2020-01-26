99 police officers appointed to head Criminal Investigation Departments

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Up to 99 Police Officers have been appointed commanders and heads of Criminal Investigation Departments –CID at various police divisions and stations.

Another 32 female police officers at the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police –ASP have been appointed to command investigations departments in various upcountry stations.

Police have equally transferred 67 male officers of the same rank to head investigations at main district and division police stations, according to a communication by the Police Human Resource Management Director Col Jesse Kamunanwire.

In Kampala Metropolitan, three ASPs have been appointed to give support to investigations at Police Divisions in Nansana, Kampala Central Police Station- CPS and Kira, in Kira Municipality.

Some of the new CID commanders moved to Kampala divisions include ASP Bernard Isolet moved to Nansana, ASP Emmanuel Okot Loliba transferred to CPS and ASP Cleophas Naturinda moved to Kira Division. Most of the appointed CID bosses recently completed refresher courses at Bwebajja Staff and Senior Command College.

The appointments come at the time when the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department Assistant Inspector General of Police Grace Akullo, is investigating over 40 detectives on allegations of intentionally misplacing cases files.

Col Kamunanwire has also appointed Superintendent of Police Musa Nabende as the commandant of the Anti-Stock Theft Unit –ASTU and Rashid Doka from Makerere University to Operations Commander for Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Police have also appointed SP Steven Kaija from Sezibwa to Aswa as Deputy Regional Police Commander, Catherine Wobuyaga from Sezibwa has moved to Savannah region as the Child and Family Protection Officer.

SP Anyama Richard has been deployed to Namisindwa as the District Police Commander, ASP Kuraish Mufanjala from CID has been deployed to general duties at Interpol, while ASP Dickens Tweheyo has been appointed Regional Traffic Officer for North Kyoga.

URN