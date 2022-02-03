90 suspected thugs arrested in Natete, Busega operation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 90 suspected thugs were on Tuesday arrested in a joint security swoop conducted in Busega and Natete suburbs. The suspects were picked from areas of Gaza and Mabito zones of Busega and Natete by Field Force Police and Uganda People’s Defence Forces-UPDF officers under the command of Benson Byaruhanga.

According to Byaruhanga, the operation was prompted by complaints from residents and business owners operating around Busega and Natete about incidents of burglary, aggravated robbery, and phone theft in the night.

The operation came two days after police foiled a robbery by a racket of thugs who raided homes in Makayi zone-Nateete on Sunday night. Five suspects were arrested on Monday including Victor Ankunda, Anatalia Nampija, Eve Nakazibwe, Ronald Kalanda, and Moses Mukasa.

The Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said that security personnel have embarked on hunting down thugs who were terrorizing Northern bypass recently.

He said that they have received intelligence that most of them have now shifted to nearby villages.

Owoyesigyire said many victims have been attacked and assaulted before being robbed of their property.

“Exhibits including knives and suspected stolen phones among others were recovered in the operation. The suspects will be arraigned in courts of law as soon as investigations are complete. Owoyesigyire stated”.

