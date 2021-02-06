90 senior police officers reshuffled

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 90 senior police officers from the rank of Superintendent of Police to Assistant Superintendent of Police have been reshuffled in new changes effected by the deputy Inspector General of Police Paul Lokech.

In a message that was circulated last evening, Gen Lokech has appointed five Superintendent of Police to deputise the Regional Police Commanders in North, West Nile, Kiira, Kyoga, Bukedi and Savannah. These include Robert Ojandu from Naguru police headquarters Naguru to North West Nile, Joab Wabwire from Moyo to North Kyoga, David Wamunyere from Savannah to Bukedi North and Gerald Gubira from Human Resource Directorate to Savannah.

17 District/Division Police Commanders have also been moved to new policing areas. They include Ezra Tugume who has been moved from Bukedea to Entebbe replacing Michael Kasigire who was moved to Serere a week after chaotic mayoral elections in Entebbe.

Edgar Akankwasa has been moved from Serere to Bukedea, Ismaat Patrick Albert has been moved from police headquarters to Rukiga, Fred Lumala has been appointed the Moyo District Police Commander, Aggrey Okumu moves from Rukiga to Bundibugyo, while Dennis Ocama will now move from Arua to liaison officer inter-agencies.

Other transferred DPCs include ASP Taban Swaib from Bundibugyo who has been moved to police headquarters Naguru, Jude Nasucha from Human Resource Directorate to Arua, Alex Wabwire from Buikwe to Maracha, Hassan Hiwumbire from Maracha to Kyotera, Adam Kakaire Mulondo from Nabilatuk to Lira, Bernard Mugerwa from Lira to police headquarters and Kamar Stephen from Kagadi to human resources management.

The Chief Political Commissariat headed by AIGP Asan Kasingye has been given two new senior police officers who include Marion Kutuusa who has been moved from Child and Family Protection Unit to takeover administrative position while Nelson Tumushime from Kakumiro is appointed spokesperson of Rwenzori East policing region.

********

URN