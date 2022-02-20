8 ADF attackers neutralized by FARDC forces

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 14 people have died in clashes between Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels and the Congolese army in Irumu territory, North Kivu Province.

The clashes occurred on Saturday in Katabeyi village on the Luna-Komanda section when rebels ambushed and opened fire at a convoy of over 20 vehicles belonging to the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo-MONUSCO.

Rebels killed the driver, two passengers, and three civilians in the process of gunfire exchange. In retaliation, under the command of General Mugisa Joseph, Komanda-Luna axis commander, eight ADF rebels were also killed.

According to Congolese army spokesman in Ituri, Lieutenant Jules Ngongo, the army managed to successfully repulse the rebels and also recovered four AK 47 guns from them.

Convention for the Respect of Human Rights (CRDH) coordinator in the area Christophe Munyanderu says that they saw six dead bodies including 2 ADF and several injured. He says that the situation paralyzed traffic on the road for several hours.

Despite the presence of FARDC and Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) soldiers in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, ADF rebels have continued to create insecurity in the area.

On Friday, 12 ADF rebels were paraded before garrison military court in Beni city, North Kivu province, and charged with participation in Allied Democratic Forces and the Islamic State in Congo’s insurrectional movement.

Last week, FARDC and UPDF soldiers launched a third joint offensive against ADF rebels who are believed to be operating in Ituri Province and North Kivu in DRC.

URN