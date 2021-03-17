72 stolen cattle recovered from armed South Sudanese

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in Amuru district have recovered 72 cattle stolen by suspected armed South Sudanese cattle rustlers.

On Sunday, the rustlers numbering six reportedly invaded and attacked the villages of Lodijokpe in Adjumani and Lorikowor West village in Elegu Town council, Amuru and stole the 72 heads of cattle at around midnight.

Kassim Akule, the LCI Chairperson of Lorikowor West in Elegu Town council says he was informed by the owners of the animals about the invasion by the armed South Sudanese who were from the Dinka tribe.

Akule says he immediately informed the Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF and the Uganda Police and started tracking the rustlers.

According to Akule, the rustlers were struggling to cross Unyama River into South Sudan by the time they intercepted and chased them away. He notes that none of the rustlers was arrested in the operation that ended by 7:00 AM on Monday.

Akule notes that they are waiting for the owners to claim the animals.

Geoffrey Oceng Osborn, the Resident District Commissioner Amuru district confirmed the operation saying they are engaging their counterparts in South Sudan to ensure boundaries and sovereignty are respected.

Last week, at least 20 cattle were looted from livestock farmers in Kiwiri village in Okol Parish Madi-Opei Sub-county, while another 200 goats were looted from Agoro Sub-county in Lamwo district. There have also been similar cases in Kitgum district in recent times.

********

URN