70 taxis impounded for operating on illegal stages

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 70 taxis have been impounded for operating in ungazetted areas in Kampala and five drivers arrested for assaulting police officers.

The vehicles were arrested in an operation carried out by Kampala Central Police Station following the failure by the KCCA enforcement teams to crackdown on taxis operating on Ben Kiwanuka street, Mega standard supermarket, Kibati and Quality chemicals on Katwe road among other areas.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, says the taxis were previously operating from Old Taxi Park and were relocated to Usafi, Kisenyi, New Park to pave way for redevelopment.

He however, says drivers defied the directives and decided to operate on the streets.

Recently, KCCA and the Transport and Works Ministry designated more than eight taxi parks in Kampala.

They include Old, New, Natete, Nakawa, Usafi, Namayiba, Kisenyi and Namirembe taxi parks.

Onyango says police were forced to swing into action to enforce orderliness in the city.

The impounded taxis are currently parked at CPS pending the trial of the suspects for obstruction and assaulting police officers on duties.

URN