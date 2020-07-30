70 senior police officers graduate in intelligence gathering

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Seventy-six senior police officers have completed a one year course in command, administration, intelligence gathering and observance of human rights.

The graduates were cohorts of September 15, 2017 intake and April 6, 2019, and were serving as Regional, District and Division commanders.

The group has been trained at Bwebajja Police Senior Command and Staff College located in Wakiso district along Entebbe road.

Inspector-General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, presided over the pass out via digitally while his deputy Maj Gen Muzeyi Sabiiti physically attended.

Caroline Okoth, who spoke on behalf of other graduates said the course has helped them acquire new skills in planning, briefing before deployment, agenda-setting and prioritizing national security components.

“It has enhanced us with critical analysis of situations, enhanced teamwork. We are now very strong and ready to take on tasks,” Okoth said.

Bwebajja College Commandant Commissioner, Dr John Kamya, said the 2017 cohort had 39 senior police officers but one officer was dismissed after he was deemed not to be qualified for a Master’s course.

The 2019 intake had 38 senior police officers who have acquired skills in crime analysis, intelligence and human rights observance.

Dr Kamya said the graduates include Assistant Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Police and Senior Superintendent of Police.

“You’re living this place with certificates in development, command and research competencies. These are attributes of police commanders. You’ve also acquired knowledge in crime management, intelligence and service writing,” Dr Kamya said.

Dr Kamya added that the skills officers have attained must also enable them comprehensively to investigate sexual offences.

Director police human resource development, Godfrey Golooba, urged graduates to exhibit the skills they have acquired to steer the police institutions.

Among the graduates include Aaron Baguma the former CPS District Police Commander, Maureen Atuhaire former commandant child and family protection unit, Charles Nsaba former Old Kampala DPC and Francis Chemusto former RPC Kampala South.

URN