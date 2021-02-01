69K: GOtv slashes decoder prices by 23%

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MultiChoice Uganda has today announced a 23% slash on GOtv decoder prices in a new and exciting campaign that will see GOtv customers access cutting edge entertainment at sh69,000 effective February 1, 2021.

According to a statement from Multichoice Uganda, the new GOtv offer, a reduction from sh89,000 by 23% (Ugx 20,000) “is intended to deliver value by making great entertainment more accessible for all Ugandans” as the country takes the journey to economic recovery following the unprecedented times that affected purchasing power.

“The slow recovery rate of the country’s economy from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recently concluded election period (that saw internet shutdown which has affected the flow of many businesses) has compelled us at MultiChoice Uganda to consider a price reduction in a bid to ease our customers’ burden and cushion them against financial distress,” Jonah Wegoye, the Head of Sales at MultiChoice Uganda, revealed while addressing the press.

Wegoye asserted that, “The new decoder offer will go for as low as Ugx. 69,000, inclusive of the full GOtv kit (decoder and antenna), one-month subscription of GOtv Plus and installation.”

Since the pandemic, there has been an increase in the consumption of media in the form of current affairs, entertainment, sports, movies among others and competitive pricing is one of the keys to unlocking accessibility.

Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda stated that, “MultiChoice remains dedicated to providing great family entertainment that entails non-stop family dramas, lifestyle shows, kids’ shows, edu-series, edutainment and lots of sporting action to amplify the viewing experience of our dear customers through our GOtv platform.”

She further mentioned that, “MultiChoice Uganda is proud to be partnering with some of the greatest local story tellers with the upcoming launch of two local content channels: Pearl Magic Prime and HONEY TV.”

“We know our customers will enjoy a variety of home entertainment content as we continue to hold onto our promise of defining home entertainment in Uganda,” Kizza concluded.

The new sales offer is valid for all active and non-active GOtv customers and will run for the period between 1st February, 2021 to 31st March, 2021.

Multichoice, the home of great Pay TV entertainment, was established in 1994. Experts say MultiChoice Uganda has made an estimated US$150 million contribution to the national economy and has spurred rapid growth in the film and video-entertainment sector by commissioning some 10 000 hours of locally-produced content.