6 killed in Israeli airstrike on ambulances heading to Rafah crossing

Gaza, Palestine | Xinhua | At least six Palestinians were killed on Friday after an Israeli warplane attacked ambulances in front of the main gate of the Shifa Medical Complex, the largest hospital in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

In a press statement sent to Xinhua, the ministry said that “the Israeli aircraft bombed ambulances that were heading to the Rafah crossing to send the wounded to Egypt for treatment.”

The ministry added that “a large number” of people were also injured in the attack while calling on the international community to pressure Israel to refrain from attacking any ambulances and to allow the injuries to leave the coastal enclave for treatment.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua that similar attacks targeted ambulances in the Ansar area and others near Al-Rashid Street, west of Gaza City.

Earlier in the day, the ministry called on the International Committee of the Red Cross to accompany a convoy of wounded people leaving from the Shifa Medical Complex to secure its passage until it reaches the south of the enclave and travel through the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

“We informed the International Committee of the Red Cross of the necessity of providing protection and safe passage for the wounded to exit, but it was unable to obtain the approval of the Israeli occupation,” the ministry said.

Israeli media reported that Israel has yet to comment on the incident but has previously stated that “the main command center of Hamas is located under the Shifa hospital.”

Meanwhile, the government media office in Gaza said that 10 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing during their displacement from northern to southern Gaza on the Al-Rashid coastal road.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has killed more than 9,200 Palestinians in Gaza and at least 1,400 Israelis, according to official figures from both sides.

On Oct. 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating Israeli territory, while Israel responded with airstrikes, ground operations and punitive measures that included a siege on the Gaza Strip. ■