6 killed, 7 critically injured in Kyankwanzi road crash

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Six people were killed and seven others critically injured early Sunday in a head-on collision in Kyankwanzi District, central Uganda, police said.

The crash occurred around 4:00 a.m. local time (0100 GMT) in Kyakabuga Village along the Kiboga-Hoima highway, when a passenger bus traveling from Kampala to Hoima collided with a Fuso truck coming from the opposite direction. The truck was carrying charcoal, according to Lameck Kigozi, Wamala regional police spokesperson.

“The collision caused a fire, which burnt the two vehicles. Rescue teams from Kyankwanzi and Hoima responded with a firefighter from Hoima, which helped put out the fire,” Kigozi said. “Unfortunately, six people died on the spot — two were in the bus and four in the Fuso truck. Seven people have been critically injured.”

Kigozi said the injured were rushed to Kikonda Health Centre for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were taken to Hoima Hospital Mortuary pending postmortem examinations.

“The wreckage of the accident vehicles is still at the scene and efforts to tow them away are being made,” he said.

Police have launched investigations into the cause of the accident, which was reportedly linked to reckless and careless driving, Kigozi added. ■