54 year old woman commits suicide after suspecting husband of infidelity

Pader, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 54-year-old woman has committed suicide in Pader district after suspecting her husband of having an extramarital affair. The deceased, identified as Matilda Adong, a resident of Lwala village in Puranga sub-county reportedly ingested poison, after a brawl with her husband David Opira.

Kamilo Odora, a resident of Onyede B village told Police in a statement recorded at Puranga Police station on Monday that the deceased had severally threatened to commit suicide accusing her husband of infidelity.

The deceased and her husband reportedly spent time together at a local pub on Sunday evening but parted ways at about 5 pm. Odora says that although Opira was the first to leave the pub, his wife could not find his whereabouts later that evening, a situation, he says could have confirmed her suspicion.

It’s reported that the woman who was already upset, ingested an unknown quantity of poison at her house, where she was found unconscious.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson says the woman passed on after failed attempts to rush her to a nearby health facility. Okema says police from Puranga Police station visited the scene and recorded statements as investigations into the matter continues.

Last month, a 26-year-old man in Paimol sub-county, Agago district similarly ended his life after mistakenly suspecting his wife for having an extramarital affair.

URN