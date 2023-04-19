5,000 university students to benefit from NSSF career development drive

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | A total of 5,000 students in seven universities countrywide are expected to benefit from this year’s annual career expo. The focus is on empowering the beneficiaries to succeed in the emerging gig economy with the relevant skills.

The two-week expo will be held from April 17-28. The Universities being targeted are Makerere University Business School, Makerere University, Isbat University, Kyambogo University, Uganda Martyrs University Nkozi, Bishop Stuart University and Kampala International University.

Patrick Ayota, the NSSF Ag. Managing Director challenged the youth to try alternative work opportunities to make a living as they search for their dream job in formal employment.

“We are cognizant of the fact that gig work is increasingly becoming important as a potential pathway to employment creation, given that the youth unemployment rate in Uganda is high. It is our plan, therefore, to help university students learn, explore and earn from this alternative work opportunity in this year’s career expo,” Ayota said.

He said students will learn how to unlock their intrinsic skill set to flourish in the gig market, balancing gig work with a permanent job, turning gig work into a flourishing business, financial literacy among others.”

Ayota was speaking during the launch of the expo at Makerere University Business School on April 17.

At least 41% of youth, representing 9.3 million aged between 18 -30 years are not engaged in any productive activity, according to findings in the 2021 Uganda National Labour Force Survey, conducted by Uganda Bureau of Statistics.

Helen Nangonzi Basuuta , the Absa Bank marketing and customer experience director said that they partnered with the Fund for this initiative to further support university students as they transitioned from the world of education to employment. The Bank has contributed Shs30million for this cause.

The other partnering organization is Brighter Monday. Started 12 years ago, the Fund has reached 155,000 students across various universities countrywide.