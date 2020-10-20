50 motorcycles impounded in Mbale for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have impounded 50 motorcycles in Mbale city for flouting the COVID-19 guidelines.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon region police spokesperson says the motorcycles were impounded in a massive operation targeting riders who operate beyond 6pm, who don’t wear face masks and helmets and carry more than two passengers in violation of the presidential directives on COVID-19.

He says the the operation was prompted by the continuous violation of COVID-19 guidelines since the riders were allowed to resume their operations.

Juma Musele, Publicity Secretary Mbale Motorcycles Operators and Rider’s Association says the operation was only targeting those operating beyond the evening time curfew, adding that most of the riders who were arrested were returning home.

******

URN