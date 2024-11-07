49 candidates with disabilities turn up for PLE in Kwania

Kwania, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 49 Primary Seven Pupils with Disabilities in Kwania District have all turned up for the Primary Leaving Examinations- PLE.

Primary Seven pupils across the country started writing their PLE on Wednesday with Mathematics in the morning and Social Studies in the afternoon.

In Kwania District, 49 candidates with disabilities who registered for the Exams turned up out of the 2,496 candidates who registered for the Exams in the district. This year’s number is a decrease from the 61 who registered for the PLE Exams last year 2023.

Janet Lydia Ajwang, the head teacher Ikwera Negri School for the Disabled says all the 54 candidates including 12 pupils with disability who registered for the PLE at her school have all turned up for the exam.

At Ikwera Primary School all 37 candidates with vision impairment turned up for the exam. Joseph Ogwal, the school head teacher says all the 81 candidates who registered to sit for this year’s PLE turned up for the Exam.

Primary Seven candidates across the country are expected to complete their Exams on Thursday with Integrated Science and English.

In most schools in Kwania visited by our reporter, most candidates turned up, although examination materials did not arrive on time due to the poor road network in the district.

Samuel Bunga, Kwania District Inspector of Schools is optimistic that all the 2,496 candidates in 57 government-aided schools and three privately owned schools registered to sit for this year’s PLE Exam in the 46 sitting centres in the district will all sit the exams.

