486 health workers in Amuru registered for Covid-19 vaccine

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 486 health workers of both private and government health facilities in Amuru have been registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Amuru received 3,000 dozes of the vaccines from the Ministry of Health on Tuesday evening to be administered to 1,500 people. It is part of 964,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines Uganda received from the COVAX facility and the government of India on March 5th and 7th respectively.

Dr Patrick Odong Olwedo, the Amuru District Health Officer says that 486 health workers registered for the vaccines include nurses, midwives, medical officers and doctors working in the various health facilities in the district both privately and government-owned.

Olwedo revealed that the vaccination exercise is anticipated to kick off on March 17th or later after the receipt of consignment for the Health Ministry which includes certificates, consent forms, funding to facilitate the exercise and that by that time, they will have completed the orientation of the 30 health workers who will be manning the exercise.

According to Olwedo, they will wait for the Health Ministry’s guidance on which category to receive the vaccines after the health workers, which may be teachers, elderly persons or persons living with HIV/AIDS.

Peter Odok, the in-charge of Okidi health center II in Amuru revealed that he has not yet registered for the vaccine but will soon do it since it will protect him while on duty and also boost his body immunity.

According to Odok, some of the health workers are afraid of the vaccine since it is a new vaccine.

Dr Angelo Oceng, the charge of Atiak health center III in Amuru district told URN last week that they received virtual training on the COVID-19 vaccines and that all the staff of Amuru health center III are ready and only waiting to be vaccinated.

According to the Ministry of Health, the complete dosage requires two doses of 0.5mls of the vaccine given two months apart.

URN