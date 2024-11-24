45 conference organizers graduate

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s tourism sector has been boosted by the passing out of 45 Professional Conference Organizers (PCOs), also known as Professional Event Organizers (PEOs). The organizers have undergone intense bespoke training over the last 12 weeks to enhance their skills in preparing Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE), as per international standards.

Having internationally accredited PCOs is a required factor for any destination to claim its share of the MICE tourism segment. This passing out, together with the Munyonyo Convention Center, strategically positions Uganda as a force to reckon with in the MICE tourism space.

The MICE sector is estimated to be worth over USD 930 billion and is expected to grow to USD 1.986 trillion by 2034. The PCOs who were passed out include current event managers, tour operators, journalists, hoteliers, and suppliers, among others.

Speaking at the passing out of the graduates, Bradford Ochieng, the UTB Deputy CEO, expressed gratitude for the achievement of Uganda as a destination and its MICE sector. “This has reawakened us. Let us invest in this space for the good of Destination Uganda. Though Uganda is not doing badly as a destination, we should not celebrate because we can do better.”

He added that currently, Uganda is ranked as the 7th preferred MICE destination on the African continent, one step lower than its position two years ago. However, this is higher than the 13th position it held in 2019. With the addition of the PCOs, the destination is set for great positions. “Our target is to become number five on the continent for now.”

Ochieng also emphasized that once the MICE sector becomes vibrant, the issue of seasonality in the tourism sector will be solved, revealing that the government aims to earn up to USD 100 million through MICE in the next three years. These PCOs will be at the forefront of pushing for this ambitious target.

Henry Bukenya, the Business Development Officer of the Uganda Convention Bureau (UCB), says the training has not only equipped participants with the required skills, it has also brought about collaboration among them, looking at each other not as competitors but collaborators, and this is a great business-building block in pushing the MICE agenda. “I kindly request that the skills and the bond that we have gotten take this destination to another level.”

Sarah Kagiingo, the Vice Chairperson of the Private Sector Foundation-Uganda (PSFU) board, who was also one of the graduates, said that with the passing out of these PCOs, there are no more excuses for Uganda not to bid for big events.

She added that the team has to work seamlessly and execute the upcoming Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE), which would be their maiden event to showcase the knowledge they have attained. “Everyone is now waiting to see what difference we are going to make now that you have become professionals. You now have to cash in on this sector without any excuses.”

The training started with over 50 trainees, but only 45 managed to complete.

