44 police superintendents complete leadership, command refresher course

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Forty-four Superintendents of Police have completed a refresher course in command and leadership at Bwebajja Police College.

They were part of the 45 officers who were summoned for a refresher course on September 21, 2021, by the Inspector-General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola. The majority of these were serving as District/Division police Commanders. However, one of the trainees dropped out for reasons which the College head Dr John Kamya did not reveal.

The graduates include 30 male and 14 females. Notable among them is Samson Lubega, Tobias Ahumuza, Henry Aruanga, Rosemary Angucia, Agnes Apolot, Medard Asiimwe, Rose Asiimwe, Carolyn Birungi, Pius Changom, Appollo Ivan, Rashid Doka, Fredrick Higirwa and Bobiface Kinyera, among others.

Rashid Doka, who spoke on behalf of the colleagues said the course came at the right time because policing dynamics keep changing, and as such, requires regular training. Doka said they’ve been empowered with new skills in investigations to enable them to match with the fast-changing crime trends.

The new graduates are expected to take over from their colleagues who are expected to start the training in the next two months. Besides a number of DPCs have been withdrawn and taken back to police headquarters after blunders were made in their areas of jurisdiction.

Kamya said the training focused on leadership and command because any successful operation needs a person who is well knowledgeable in leading others. Kamya also cautioned graduates against deviating from the principles of the police institution.

“You’ve been disciplined and I request you to maintain that. We’ve given you enough skills in command, human rights, investigations and crime management. Use these skills in your daily duties,” Kamya said.

