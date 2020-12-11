43 superintendents of police to retire in two months

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 43 Senior Superintendents of Police and Superintendents of Police are part of the 150 policemen and women who will be retired from the police force in January and February next year.

Majority of the police personnel retiring in the next two months will be clocking 60 years within that period while some have requested to be retired to concentrate on their private businesses.

A senior police officer at Criminal Investigations Directorate where the retirees are being prepared said some of the policemen and women have chronic illnesses and they are no longer fit to serve in the force.

“Some have two to five years remaining to clock 60 years but they have also opted to retire from the force because they have serious illnesses. But the majority are going to be retired because they have reached 60 years of retirement as recommended by public service,” a senior police source said.

Jesse Kamunanwire, who is the Director of Police Human Resource, is being represented by his deputy Godfrey Musana, whose task is to ensure the preparation training goes on successfully.

The officers are currently undergoing a training which Charles Twine, the Spokesperson for CID, says will help participants understand and plan for life after retirement.

“This training is to help retirees understand the concept of retirement, we are using the training to explain to them the existing retirement policy in the Public service and equip them with skills and techniques of coping up with retirement demands,”Twine said.

Twine said the participants are benefiting from privately sourced investment experts who are guiding the officers on the sustainable investments that can make them live comfortably as if they are still working.

Musana reminded police officers to always think of retirement early enough so that they can begin saving for that day when they will be out of public service. Musana also urged the retirees to take retirement as a normal thing.

“Retirement is normal and is a must for all of us regardless of what age you are now. You need to plan at your own in your private life. Do not spend extravagantly what you are earning, make it a habit to save and invest it wisely as that is the only way that will make you live a meaningful life after retirement,” Musana said.

All the retirees are from Kampala metropolitan and also include over 500 Inspectors of Police –IP and Assistant Inspectors of Police.

The workshop is running under the theme ‘demystifying the fear of life after retirement from active service’.

********

URN