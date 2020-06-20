40 regional, district police commanders transferred

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police Human Resource Director, Brig Jesse Kamunanwire has reshuffled 40 senior police commanders in changes announced this afternoon.

The changes affect Regional Police Commanders, District Police Commanders and Officers in Charge of police stations. The reshuffled commanders include four Senior Superintendent of Police, seven Superintendent of Police and 29 Assistant Superintendent of Police.

SSP Christopher Barugahare has been moved from West Nile where he has been serving as Regional Police Commander-RPC to the Professional Standards Unit -PSU as deputy commandant. Barugahare will deputise Assistant Commissioner of Police Sarah Kibwika, at the unit which investigates and prosecutes errant police officers.

SSP Richard Okulu will replace Barugahare as the West Nile Regional Police Commander, while SSP Denis Okujja has been moved from Crime Intelligence to East Kyoga as Deputy Regional Police Commander. Nyabongo who previously served as Busoga Region Police Commander has been appointed Acting Commissioner in charge of political education.

Bunyangabu District Police Commander Frantile Lwamusayi has been transferred to Kasangati Police Division as DPC. Lwamusayi will be replaced by Rogers Kapere from the police human resource management while Edson Muhangi will now move from Kasangati Police Division to Sironko.

Agago District Police Commander Samson Lubega has been moved to the political desk at police headquarters. He will be replaced by Paul Katwesigye who has been transferred from Yumbe.

Tommy Ayaku from the political department at police headquarters is now Kitgum District Police Commander while Moses Bwire from Kitgum has been appointed to the investigations section at Police Standards Unit. Wilfred Bagenda has been moved from Sironko to Kasese as District Police Commander.

Patrick Isamati has been moved from Lamwo where he has served as District Police Commander to the political department of the Police Human Resource Management. He has been replaced with Moses Akena the OC station, Lira District.

Winnie Komutegeki has been moved to the Child and Family Protection Unit while Theopista Batamuliza has been moved from Kyotera to Kumi as OC Station.

URN