38 motorcycles stolen in Gulu city in two months

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thirty-eight motorcycles have been stolen in Gulu city in the last two months according to Gulu City Boda Boda Motorcycle Association.

George Teka-kwo, the Head of Enforcement under Gulu City Boda Boda Motorcycle Association says some of the riders lost the motorcycles to robbers at night while others were tricked by thieves pretending to be customers.

He explains that 15 motorcycles were stolen in January, 21 in February and another two on March 1st, 2021. The latest victims are Morris Watmon and Ronald Oloya who lost their motorcycles to thieves on Friday last week.

Watmon told URN on Wednesday that two thieves hired his motorcycle registration number UFA 142Z for a self-ride on Friday and vanished with it.

Ronald Oloya from Te-yago boda boda stage also told URN that his motorcycle registration number UES 372N was stolen in front of Elshadai Nursery and Primary School main campus in Bardege-Layibi division where he had parked it shortly after droping a customer.

Teka-kwo says that they have only recovered three motorcycles registration number UES 998 A, UAW 157 and UEN 363. He says the motorcycles were found in Kitgum and the outskirts of Gulu city and have already been handed to their respective owners.

Simon Wokorach, the vice-chairperson Gulu City Boda Boda Motorcycles Association says they are devising plans to stop the alarming motorcycle theft in Gulu. One of the leaders said they plan to hold a regional meeting with executives of different Boda boda associations within Acholi sub region.

Tom Oree, the Gulu Deputy Resident District Commissioner says most of the criminal activities including motorcycles in Gulu city are perpetrated by street children. He disclosed that security will intensify operations against criminal gangs behind the thefts.

*****

URN