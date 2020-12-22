36 essential workers in Mpigi test positive for COVID-19

Mpigi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 36 essential public servants in Mpigi district have tested positive for COVID-19 in a space of two weeks.

The Mpigi Chief Administrative Officer, Moses Kanyarutokye disclosed this in a December 21st, 2020 memo to heads of department, administrative secretaries and security officers.

“Mpigi district COVID- 19 cases among essential public servants are on the increase. 36 were identified in the mass screening of staff at the district,” the memo reads in part.

The communication comes two weeks after Kanyarutokye issued a notice limiting the number of people accessing the district headquarters after a member of staff succumbed to the virus and three others tested positive.

However, the offices were never disinfected, which some workers believe to be the cause of the high infections.

“The purpose of this communication is to instruct you to provide the disinfection team all the necessary support while executing this task on 22nd/12/2020 starting at 4.00pm,” the CAOs letter further reads.

The mass testing of staff comes at a time when President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is scheduled to meet NRM members in Mpigi, Butambala and Gomba among other districts in the central region in Mpigi town council today.

Dr. Margret Nannozi, the Mpigi Deputy District Health Officer attributes the high number of positive COVID-19 cases among the district staff to the delayed mass testing exercise.

Nannozi regrets the fact that some of the people that have tested positive for COVID-19 are health workers.

********

URN