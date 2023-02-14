350 private schools operate illegally in Luwero

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 350 private schools in Luwero district are facing closure for failing to meet basic requirements and adopt the newly approved curriculum.

According to sections 31 and 32 of the Education Act 2008, any person who intends to operate a private school must seek permission, acquire a license and registration certificate.

For anyone to be allowed to operate a school, must possess the completed buildings and be approved by the appropriate authorities as well as meet other basic requirements and minimum standards.

However, according to Luwero District Education Department, 138 of 647 private schools have been registered to operate after meeting the requirements.

The Department further indicates 121 primary schools and 30 secondary private schools have acquired probationary licenses to operate in the district as they put in place the requirements.

Florence Bbosa Ssekitoleeko, the Luwero District Education Officer explains that some of the schools have reopened for the year but they don’t have qualified teachers, infrastructure, and others are still teaching pupils using the old curricula.

Bbosa says that they have met some of the school head teachers and warned them against operating before meeting the basic requirements.

She says that the department will soon embark on inspection and closing down schools that failed to meet the requirements to save the learners.

She advised the parents to ask for licenses or registration certificates from the schools before they apply for admission of their child.

Ibrahim Ntulagge, the Headteacher of Destiny Kids Primary School in Wobulenzi town says that they are willing to comply with the act but they need more time to do so because they were hit hard by the prolonged COVID-19 period.

“Some of our schools are just recovering from COVID-19 lockdown. The District Education department should appreciate that some requirements need funds and time to fulfill. We shall comply with time after we normalize,” said Ntulagge.

Uthman Basajjanaku Lubega, the headteacher of Luwero Muslim Secondary asked the Ministry of Education and Sports to provide the necessary support to private schools rather than ordering them to close.

Recently, Kasana-Luwero Catholic Diocese also introduced Education Inspectorate Authority to oversee and monitor schools to ensure they meet minimum basic requirements so as to operate.

****

URN