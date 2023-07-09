32 drivers participate in EMC rally

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thirty-two drivers from various rally clubs nationwide participated in the first round of this year’s MOIL Eastern Motor Club-EMC hold in Jinja and Mayuge districts on Saturday.

The drivers, divided into two-wheel and four-wheel categories, were flagged off for a 24-kilometer track starting from Lwanda Cell in Jinja city, passing through Kakira sugarcane plantations, and finishing in Wandago village, Magaga town council, in Mayuge district.

Hundreds of fans and spectators gathered along the sidelines of the track, cheering on the drivers for their vehicle spinning skills. The drivers serviced their vehicles at the Kyabazinga Palace in Bugembe before proceeding to a double rally circuit in Bujagali village, Budondo ward, in the Jinja City Northern division.

The circuit area was bustling with vendors who capitalized on the large rally fan base, selling various items such as fruits, food, beverages, and clothing among others. Keiz Kagolo, EMC’s president, noted that drivers and fans adhered to standard safety measures, resulting in no accidents during the first day of the rally. Kagolo also emphasized that rally sport is a major attraction, drawing fans from various walks of life.

He encouraged government ministries and agencies to tap into its potential for promoting local tourism and other related business opportunities. Ratib Nasser, one of the drivers highlighted that aside from talent development and promotion, rally sport provides opportunities for establishing business partnerships with notable entrepreneurs who either sponsor or participate directly in the sport.

Nasser also called on local and foreign investors to view rally events as marketing opportunities for their products, considering the sport’s significant fan base from grassroots to corporate levels. Samson Igeme, the Jinja East constituency Member of Parliament, expressed his commitment to collaborate with other legislators to advocate for increased funding for the sport. He believes in harnessing the sport’s diverse opportunities to generate employment for the youth.

