3 siblings suffocate to death in Mbale, one hospitalized

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three minors from the same family in Mbale city have been found dead in their house. The minor’s lifeless bodies were retrieved from their house in Napoli lower village in Nauyo town council on Monday morning.

One of the minors was rushed to Mbale regional referral hospital in critical condition. Police have identified the deceased as Prosper Watyekele (8), Promise Bukoma (6) and Robinah Watemba 1 and half years. The one admitted is 15-year-old Namakoye.

According to residents, the minors have been living in the house with their fathers who left them under the care of their teenage sister and went to the village. However, the minors are suspected to have suffocated to death as residents found a burning charcoal stove in the house with a saucepan of rice.

Michael Shelu, the Napoli lower village defense secretary says he was informed about the death of the children by residents. Shellu blames the problem on negligence on the part of the parent.

Francis Watamba, the grandfather of the deceased children suspects that his grandchildren suffocated to death.

Milton Mwenyi, a resident of Mutenyo cell in Bugema-Nauyo town council blames the tragedy on the irresponsibility of the residents in the area.

He says the children shouted at night for rescue but none of the residents responded to their distress call for help.

Rodgers Taitika, the Elgon region police spokesperson says the deceased’s bodies have been delivered to Mbale city mortuary for postmortem.

He warns residents against cooking from their houses, saying it is the number one killer of children.

Last month, seven children suffocated to death in Rwenkabi village Kitenga sub county in Mubende district after they took refuge from a drizzle in a tent with burning charcoal.

URN