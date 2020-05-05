3 COVID-19 recovered patients discharged from Entebbe hospital

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three more people were discharged from Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital on Tuesday after recovering from the coronavirus disease-Covid19. They were discharged on Monday after they tested negative twice.

They include a 34-year-old woman and two men aged 22 and 25 years. The hospital is now left with three patients.

Margaret Nanyonga, the Communication Risk Officer, who is also in- charge of reintegrating recovered patients into their communities, says that the community reintegration process starts before the patient is discharged.

According to Nanyonga, this prepares the community members to receive the people once they are discharged from the hospital. Some communities including Senero village and Kisubi have in the recent past rejected some of the discharged people.

Nanyonga, however, says most communities have been receptive.

Nanyonga adds that community reintegration process can only happen smoothly when the patient, family members and the community are on talking terms, raise issues and they have been addressed by the technical workers.

