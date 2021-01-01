293 arrested in new year operation in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 200 people have been arrested in Kampala City for flouting the covid-19 guidelines.

The police in Kampala Metropolitan conducted several operations in various areas on Thursday night where they netted several people who were engaged in partying in bars, despite being banned by the government in March due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The operations spearheaded by Division Police Commanders – DPCs targeted bars such as Fame Lounge, Big Zone, Casino and Waves.

Kampala Central Police Station commanded by, Ronald Wotali, arrested the highest number of revellers from bars.

CPS, according to one of the police officers who took part in the operations that started at 10:30 pm, arrested more than 80 people.

Katwe that is commanded by, Abraham Nuwagaba arrested more than 70 people who were found in bars.

Another police officer revealed that Old Kampala which is commanded by Edrisa Kyeyune also arrested about 40 people violating curfew time and Covid19 Standard Operating Procedures.

The suspects are currently detained at various police stations as they wait to be released on bond or appear in court on Monday next week on the charge of engaging activities likely to spread an infectious disease.

It is alleged that some bars were raided after lighting fireworks which banned by the government.

On Christmas, Katwe police arrested 147 people found in various bars like Happy Boyz Namasuba, New Best Hotel Nateete and many others.

“The suspects were found operating against the Ministry of Health guidelines and violating the curfew as well,” Owoyesigyire said.

Owoyesigyire added that Kira Division also held operations in different areas of their responsibility and arrested 182 people.

********

URN