2900 Local Defence Unit personnel passed out for Karamoja mission

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Close to 3,000 Local Defence Unit personnel have been passed out at Olilim Military Training School after completing their five months training. Of these, 240 are female officers.

The personnel, drawn from parts of Teso, Bukedi, Bugisu and Karamoja will all be deployed in Karamoja to beef up security with a primary mission of reducing cattle theft. This is according to the Deputy Commander of the Defence Forces Lt. Gen. Wilson Mbadi, who presided over the pass out on Friday.

Gen Mbadi said the force will continue coordinated disarmament in Karamoja following reports of rearmament by some pastoralists.

Gen Mbadi observed that the recruits had been taken through the UPDF law, human rights, drills among others to help them become better persons in serving their assignments wherever they will be deployed. He is optimistic that the LDUs would improve the security situation in Karamoja and the country as a whole.

“I am confident the UPDF will achieve its mission of peace and security internally and externally with the support of the skills given to these recruits. It’s incumbent upon the recruits to use the skills of a soldier they have been given to help the UPDF achieve its mandate as an institution,” he said.

The 3rd Division commander Brigadier Joseph Balikuddembe called on the LDU’s to observe discipline in the forces, uphold nationalism, patriotism and put the country ahead of self. Meanwhile, the impending deployment of Local Defence Unit personnel has also brought a ray of hope to residents in parts of Karamoja.

John Mark Okotela resident of Olilim sub county which borders Karamoja said he is optimistic that with new deployments, theft of livestock will reduce.

Brenda Aanyu, also a resident of Katakwi district believes that after deploying the new LDUs will go a long way in reducing cattle thefts and culminate into peaceful coexistence.

“It’s just a few things knocking our heads but everything we share. We expect perfect security because the number has been increased and we expect a lot from our LDUs,” George Michael Agerepe, the LC II chairperson of Akum in Katakwi Sub County is calling upon the UPDF to recruit more youth and create employment opportunities for them.

Grace Naduk from Napak district said he expects raids between South and north Karamoja to be contained.

Earlier, local leaders from Karamoja urged the UPDF to increase deployments at strategic points along Uganda- Kenya border to tame the Turkana from rustling cattle from Uganda.

