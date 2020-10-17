28 candidates nominated for Gulu city parliamentary races

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission – EC has nominated 28 aspirants for Gulu City Parliamentary elections in 2021 general elections.

Twelve of them will contest as independents; three under the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party; three under Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), three under the Democratic Party (DP), two under Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) and two on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket.

The two-day tiresome national exercise that started on Thursday 15th and ended today Friday 16th saw seven candidates nominated for the Gulu City Woman MP; 13 for Gulu City East Division and eight for Gulu City West Division seats.

Among the seven candidates vying for Gulu City Woman MP are the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, also the incumbent Gulu District Woman MP Betty Aol Ocan (FDC) and Mariea Shaka Lapolo (NRM).

Others are Getrude Lanyero (ANT) Rosemary Atim (Independent), Christine Atimango Odongo (Independent), Vento Oyella Ogora (Independent) and Jolly Laker Okot (DP).

In the East Division those duly nominated are former Lira RDC Emmanuel Mwaka Lutukumoi (Independent), John Bosco Uhuru (Independent), Rev. Fr. Charles Onen (Independent), Simon Opoka (DP) and Robert Adongakulu (ANT)) and Geoffrey Komakech (FDC).

The others are Charles Odokonyero (Independent); Caesar Rubangakene of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Nancy Atimango of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, Christopher Okidi (Independent) and Geoffrey Lurum Mwa (Independent).

Meanwhile, in Gulu City West Division the eight aspirants who nominated are incumbent Gulu Municipality MP Lyandro Komakech (DP), Martin Ojara Mapenduzi (Independent), Tony Kitara (Independent), Chagga Oyat (FDC), Roy Robert Olal (NRM), Alex Omona (Independent), Brian Jakisa Mungu (NUP) and Thomas Okot Oboma (Independent).

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network during on Friday, the Returning Officer Benson Obete said the exercise was largely peaceful and all the candidates complied with the directives against the global pandemic Coronavirus Disease.

However, Obete cautioned all the aspirants who have been duly nominated against illegal campaigns before the electoral body has harmonized their schedules to officially start canvassing votes ahead of general elections.

