Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC) is currently in discussions with the government to tackle the prevailing salary inequality in the public service sector. This comes in response to the enhanced salaries for scientists, including science teachers, during the 2022/2023 financial year, as the government recognized their significant role in the country’s economic development and transformation.

Since then, debates on salary disparities have been ongoing, with civil servants in Dokolo district raising concerns about the need to address these discrepancies to improve service delivery within the district. During a legal clinic organized by the Equal Opportunity Commission, participants expressed their dissatisfaction with the existing salary disparity and urged the commission to intervene in ensuring equity in society and enhancing service delivery.

Sub-county chiefs, in particular, highlighted the challenges they face in supervising scientists due to the significant salary gap.

Levi Okodi, the First Deputy Prime Minister under Lango Cultural Foundation, questioned the rationale behind favoring scientists with higher salaries when the president, who is an artist himself, advocates for unity.

Responding to these concerns, Harriet Nalukenge, the Head of the Legal Department at the EOC, stated that the commission has already presented a proposal to address salary inequality.

“It is true that there is a disparity in the country over salary and we have written about salary disparities and advised about the salary review commission which has won again and it is under discussion by the government team working to work out a plan of how the overall problem can be sorted in the country,” she said.

Additionally, Cecilia Ogwal, the Member of Parliament for Dokolo District, called for equal sharing of national resources to promote balance and questioned how different regions benefit from appointments and promotions in government positions.

The Equal Opportunities Commission is a constitutional body tasked with fighting discrimination and inequality in all forms against individuals and groups. The commission is responsible for receiving and processing complaints, conducting investigations, and gathering evidence, similar to a court proceeding.

