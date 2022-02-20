2500 guests invited as Kasana-Luwero Diocese celebrates silver jubilee

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kasana-Luwero Diocese has invited only 2,500 guests to attend its silver jubilee celebrations due to Covid-19.

On November 30, 1996, Pope John Paul 11 created Kasana-Luwero Diocese out of Kampala Archdiocese, and its first Bishop Late Cyprian Kizito Lwanga was consecrated on March 1, 1997.

On Sunday March 6, Kasana Luwero Diocese will mark 25 years and the preparations are in high gear ahead of the jubilee celebrations.

The diocese conducts pastoral work among 280,000 Christians spread in Nakasongola, Nakaseke, and Luwero districts with thousands likely to attend the historical celebrations.

But the chairperson of the Organizing Committee for silver jubilee celebrations, Fr. Dr. Lawrence Kimbowa says that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 2,500 invited Christians, religious leaders, and other special guests will be allowed to attend the celebrations at Our Lady of Fatima Queen of Peace, Kasana Cathedral.

Kimbowa says that other Christians will follow up the celebrations on television, radios, and social media to avoid the spread of the COVID-19.

Boniface Ssentongo, the head of Laity and member of the organizing committee says each parish within Kasana-Luwero Diocese has been directed to invite-only 50 guests including Executive Parish Committee members and Christians.

Children and youths have also been barred from the main silver jubilee celebration event so as to avoid congestion.

Ssentongo says that instead, they have organized separate celebrations for children and youths on March 1 and 3 this year respectively.

Monsignor Francis Xavier Mpanga, the Diocesan Administrator of Kasana Luwero Diocese says that although COVID 19 disrupted several planned activities, the diocese will be ready for silver jubilee celebrations.

Mpanga said that there was a need for Christians to embrace and celebrate the silver jubilee over great milestones that have been achieved in 25 years.

