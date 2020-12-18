233 special polling constables commence training in Lamwo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 233 special polling constables that were recently recruited to reinforce the police in securing the forthcoming 2021 general elections in Lamwo district have commenced training.

These 202 males and 31 females will undergo a two weeks rigorous training at IGF Childcare Primary School in Padibe town council, Lamwo district. The recruits are part of 2,191 special polling constables who were recruited from the eight districts of Acholi sub region and had just finished undergoing COVID-19 tests and 14 days quarantine as a precautionary measure to avert the spread of the pandemic.

While gracing the official opening of the training on Friday, Lamwo Resident District Commissioner James Nabinson Kidega stressed to the recruits the need to exhibit discipline during and after the course as this will help them be considered as first priority in any impending police force recruitments.

Kidega also called on the recruits to act as change agents and apply what they will be taught in mobilizing locals in their respective communities towards embracing a violence free and peaceful election.

The Officer in Charge of Lamwo central police station, Robert Agaba says the training is expected to be concluded on December 29th and after their pass out, they will subsequently be deployed in their respective places of residence to secure the polling exercise.

According to Agaba, the recruits will be inducted in numerous disciplines that include, physical fitness exercises and drills, basic military skills, lectures on security, patriotism, civil duties and civic education amidst other aspects.

The training is part of a countrywide ongoing exercise that will see over 50,000 special polling constables recruited to reinforce the law enforcement agency in policing next year’s general elections.

Each of the successful special polling constables will be paid Shs 375,200 per month during the three months elections period.

URN