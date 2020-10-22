23 year old driving FDC campaigns in Kayunga district

Kayunga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Twenty-three-year-old Brenda Nakaddu is the acting Forum for Democratic Change-FDC Kayunga District Chairperson. Nakaddu, who is eyeing the Kayunga woman parliamentary seat, voluntarily took over the affairs of Uganda’s biggest opposition party in the district in September following the defection of the entire executive to the National Unity Platform-NUP.

The former student of Namagabi Secondary School traverses the district on a motorcycle each day canvassing for votes and mobilize support for her party. Nakaddu told URN that she is in touch with the national secretariat to keep FDC’s torch burning.

According to Nakaddu, the party district leadership will be constituted after the general election. She told URN that once elected as Kayunga Woman MP; she will lobby for the improvement of schools and better markets and equipment for farmers in the district.

Nakaddu’s father, Geoffrey Ssengonzi, says that he was surprised with the bold decision of his daughter to stand up for Uganda’s biggest opposition and run against prominent politicians.

Nakaddu is set to contest against the incumbent Idah Erios Nantaba (Independent), Harriet Nakwedde (NUP) Agatha Nalubwama (NRM) Jackline Birungi (Independent) and Lydia Wabuuza (DP) Margret Nabirye. Harriet Nakwedde, the former Kayunga FDC party chairperson, says they didn’t desert their party in bad faith but rather the desire to spearhead change in the district.

According to Nakwedde, the absence of strong opposition leadership in Kayunga is responsible for NRM dominance. NRM won the parliamentary seats in the three constituencies in the district in the previous elections.

These include Ntejeru North, South and Bbaale county and Kayunga Woman parliamentary seat. This time around FDC has fronted Samuel Sserumaga for Ntenjeru North, Francis Mutyaba, Ntenjeru South, Abdul Muliika Bbaale county and Nakaddu for District Woman MP.

However, the nomination of the candidates came as a surprise to residents who have never seen them participating in any political activities. Richard Kuteesa, a former FDC member in Kayunga, says the party identified people with political ambitions and promised to fund them if they accept to carry the party flag.

********

URN