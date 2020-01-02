226 suspects arrested in New Year’s day security operations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 226 people were arrested in connection to criminal activities carried out during the New Year’s Day celebrations in parts of Kampala.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango says that the suspects were arrested from the various Divisions of Kampala where they were involved in pocketing and waylaying people who were returning home after the celebrations.

Onyango said that a number of suspects were picked up from Nakulabye after robbing unsuspecting pedestrians from the areas of Makerere Kikoni and Kasubi. They were intercepted after police officers alerted the nearest Local Defence Unit.

Onyango explains that one yet-to-be-identified suspect was shot dead in Nakulabye during the process of the arrest. Another suspect was also killed from Lower Nsooba in Kyebando, as he tried to resist arrest, while two people identified as Caroline Lenya and Mbogo Abdu were injured by stray bullets.

According to Onyango, the city had a peaceful crossover, save for isolated cases in which lives were lost. a total of five deaths were registered during the night, as well as one suspected kidnap and one fire outbreak.

Apart from the two suspected thugs who were shot by Local Defence Unit Personnel, one other death recorded was that of businesswoman Grace Nakalezi who was waylaid and attacked by unknown people, as she returned to her home in Kajjansi. She was found lying dead this morning with several injuries on the body and deep cuts on the leg.

Another death was reported by a one Pastor Hassan Sekyanzi who found a body dumped on his veranda has he returned home from crossover night prayers. He says that the police assessed the scene and found that the person, whose identities are still unknown was killed from elsewhere and the body dumped at the pastor’s home.

The other was a hit and run accident where Frank Bamuhiarwe a Boda-boda rider was knocked dead by an unknown person. Police say they will review footage of the area and see how to capture the hit and run driver.

Police are also investigating the suspected kidnap of one Sabila Bugembe, a resident of Naalya. Also being investigated is a fire outbreak at the residence of Justine Nakazzi in Mulago II Parish in which several properties were razed to ashes.

*****

URN