21 elected MPs face probe over altered DR forms, academic papers

Electoral and political offences department at CID is investigating MPs from 11 districts for allegedly altering declaration forms.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Criminal Investigations Department is investigating 21 newly elected Members of Parliament for allegedly altering declaration forms and forging academic papers.

A senior detective at CID headquarters Kibuli says that the electoral and political offences department headed by Henry Mugumya is investigating MPs from 11 districts.

The source has named some of the districts whose elected MPs risk being arraigned before courts of law. Some of these districts include, Kween, Wakiso, Namayingo, Namisindwa, Kikuube and four others from the West Nile sub-region.

“Investigations have started with 21 MPs while six others are pending. The MPs are major members of the National Resistance Movement-NRM which is being accused by the electorate and rivals of forging academic papers and bribing presiding officers who altered results on DR forms. There is already evidence to support these allegations,” CID source said.

When contacted, Mugumya declined to give details saying information regarding all the electoral and political offences of the recently concluded general elections will at an appropriate time be shared through the police spokespersons.

A CID source further revealed that all investigations commanders in districts where elected MPs are being probed have been warned to dare not succumb to bribes. It is alleged that some of the MPs have learnt about the on-going investigations and are attempting to frustrate the process.

“Our team has submitted some DR forms to our Directorate of Forensic Science and some politicians were declared winners with altered results. Our team will get reports from document analysts and prosecutors will use them as evidence,” the source said.

The Electoral Commission spokesperson Paul Bukenya said they have no business with investigations being done by a recognized agency like CID. Bukenya adds that DR forms are public documents that can be used by any person at any time.

Sources said at least 200 DR forms for the various electoral process are being examined by Directorate of Forensic Science-DFS based at Naguru police headquarters. DFS is headed by Superintendent of Police –SP Andrew Mubiru.

URN