2021 polls: Acholi elders rally subjects to vote against deceptive politicians

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Acholi elders have rallied their subjects to vote leaders with integrity backed with competence ahead of the 2021 general elections in the country.

This stems from the recent bickering and personal attacks among distinguished religious, cultural and elected leaders in the region.

Livingstone Okello Okello, the chairperson of Wang-oo project, an umbrella body of Acholi elders and an auxiliary policy-making organ of Acholi chiefdom says there is need for the electorates in the region to consider integrity and competence of candidates.

The Acholi Paramount Chief Rwot, David Onen Acana II contends that elders must play a critical role of sensitizing masses to elect leaders who will deliver as opposed to those who never fulfill their pledges.

Rwot Acana also challenges Acholi electorates to vote for contenders who will focus on uniting the post war community to spur socio-economic transformation, peace and development as opposed to bickering that propagates hatred and discord.

Macleod Baker Ochola II, the retired Bishop of Kitgum Diocese and member of Wango-oo argue that voters have an obligation to exercise their constitutional mandate to vote against corrupt leaders. Recently, Acholi sub region experienced altercations between Samuel Odonga Otto, the Aruu County MP; Rev. Fr. Charles Onen of Holy Rosary Parish Church and Lilly Adong, the Nwoya Woman MP.

Singer Bosmic Otim also made derogatory remarks against the Acholi Paramount Chief, Rwot David Onen Acana II, Odonga Otto and Anthony Akol, Kilak North MP and James Nabinson Kidega, the Lamwo Resident District Commissioner.

It took the intervention of Acholi Religious Leaders Peace Initiative (ARLPI) led by Archbishop, John Baptist Odama and officials of Acholi Cultural Institution to convene a meeting of elders and religious leaders to reconcile the warring parties to work together for the good of Acholi community.

