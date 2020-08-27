2021 elections: NRM to buy media space for its flag bearers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM), the ruling party has said it will buy media space for its flag bearers for different positions in the coming 2021 general elections campaigns.

Speaking to journalists at the Uganda Journalist Association (UJA) offices in Kawempe, Kampala, Emmanuel Dombo, the director for information and publicity at the NRM secretariat said the party is cognizant of the challenges that its flag bearers will face in light of the Electoral Commission guidelines.

At the beginning of June, the Electoral Commission informed the country that during the 2021 general elections, candidates will not be allowed to hold open air mass campaigns. They reasoned that this is important in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Justice Simon Byabakama, the Electoral Commission chairman said that all campaigns will be conducted using the media and other means that don’t involve gathering many people. Dombo said this is why the party will be buying airtime to promote not only their presidential candidate, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni but also other flag bearers at different levels.

Meanwhile, Dombo has disputed claims by some of the candidates who participated in the recently concluded elections for members of the Central Executive Committee, the second top most organ of the party after the national conference.

Persis Namuganza who stood for Second National Vice chairperson of the party, Matayo Kyaligonza who was defeated by Dr. Chris Baryomunsi as the vice chairperson western region and Sanjay Tana who was defeated by Capt. Mike Mukula for the vice chairperson eastern region, all accused the party of facilitating their loss.

However, Dombo said that losers world over will always look for scapegoats. He added however that the onus is on those who claim that they were cheated to provide evidence to facilitate the party carryout investigations.

“We shall listen to them and investigate to find out whether there is credibility because people are human beings. It’s possible that we might be there and somebody does his own things. But we need evidence to audit the process to find out what really happened,” he added. Dombo made it clear that they are happy with the way elections this time round were organized.

NRM is to kick off elections of its primary elections starting next week September 4 with the election of flag bearers for members of parliament.

******

URN