2019 Mkutano forum to focus on science, technology and innovation

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | The 2nd Economic Mkutano for which the focus is the role of science, technology and innovation in economic development is scheduled for Sept.12 at Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

The Mkutano serves to facilitate open debate in which conclusions enable the organisers to script their own economic story in a manner that fosters inclusive growth.

David Bikhado Ofungi, the founder and CEO of DERO and Curator said in a media release that innovation speaks to an important tenet of the new development Agenda for Africa.

He said this edition of the Mkutano’s theme is in line with the United Nation’s 9th Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 9) – industry, innovation and infrastructure where technological progress which is key to finding lasting solutions to both economic and environmental challenges. The challenges relate to creation of new jobs and promoting energy efficiency.

Speaking about the conference, Ofungi said: “Uganda has for long been hailed as a highly entrepreneurial society. What stands out for Uganda as well is her young workforce and pool of able and motivated entrepreneurs.”

Organised under the theme ‘Innovation as a pillar for economic growth,’ the 2019 Mkutano will have two panels populated by a broad spectrum of skills and experiences along the aforementioned theme.

Dr. Geci Karuri-Sebina will be the Keynote Speaker for 2019. Dr. Geci is a well-respected thought leader on Innovation, Urbanisation and the 4th industrial revolution. She will share her experiences on innovation systems from a policy perspective.

Simbarashe Mhuriro is a globally-acclaimed Forbes 30 under 30™ Renewable Energy Entrepreneur. He will lay the terrain by sharing his experiences as a young innovator in Africa.

Several other esteemed panelists from enterprise, academia and government will add to the diversity of opinions at the event, Ofungi said. The Economic Mkutano 2019 is a partnership with support from Stanbic Bank Uganda, NSSF among others.